'Naagin 5' Written Update August 30, 2020: Veer & Bani Dance Together

In the August 30 episode of Naagin 5, Bani meets Jay at his restaurant to help him set it up as they organise their first event together. Meanwhile, Veer and his friends show up unannounced. Will Veer create another problem for Jay & Bani? What are his hidden motives?

Naagin 5 written update August 30, 2020

The episode begins with Jay asking Bani to hold his hand in order to decipher the flashes of their past life. Veer watches over, while Bani holds Jay’s hand. Surprised Veer wonders what the two are doing at the Shiv temple where his friends were murdered. He contemplates if Bani is a Naagin but refuses to conclude that tender and innocent Bani can’t be a shapeshifter.

Bani’s past

Meanwhile, Bani recites her past about being an accident survivor. She reveals just being 4 when she lost her parents in a plane crash. Startled Jay discloses that he lost his mother in the same accident & adds that he is a survivor too. Jay ponders if their history has more in common than just the tragic accident. At the same time, Veer in his cheel avatar attacks the two. While Bani gets scared and runs away, Jay tries to shoo the cheel. Jay follows Bani and asks her to relax while he fetches his car. When alone, angry Bani’s skin becomes scaly who says that she is born to kill every evil cheel in the world.

Veer tricks Bani

The next day, when Bani is all set to visit Jay’s office, Veer tricks her to sit in a car saying that Jay has sent him to pick her up. Upon learning that Veer is driving, she asks him to stop the car. Veer flirts with her but later lets her out. In the office, Jay warmly welcomes Bani. When Bani cuts her finger, Jay rushes to get her first aid but the former magically heal her wound. Jay and Bani share a romantic moment. Later, Naina calls Jay asking for Bani’s number. Jai gives his phone to Bani. Naina explains that she wants to share a secret warning her.

Veer enters Jai’s hotel

On the other hand, Veer enters Jay’s restaurant with his friends unannounced. Bani kicks them out and shuts the door. However, he enters again claiming that he has bought the entire first floor. Veer’s brothers instigate him against Bani but he ignores them and goes on to flirt more. Bani engages in a quarrel with him when Jay pulls her out and ask her to relax.

Balwant’s confession

When Veer hits the dance floor, he tries to pull Bani with him. Meanwhile, Balwant Singh and his brother talk about how he plotted the plane crash to kill the Aadi Naagin. He goes on to reveal that he has been torturing shapeshifters ever since the prophecy about his son Veer being killed by Aadi Naagin was unveiled. Reluctant Bani joins Veer on the dance floor determined to bring Noor’s killer to justice. Jay is furious to watch them dance together. Stay tuned for further updates about Naagin 5.

