Sunny Leone Teases About 'Splitsvilla 13' With Co-host Rannvijay; Writes 'we Are BACK'

Apart from her roles in films, Sunny Leone has also made a successful career in the world of television, having worked in several seasons of the popular show MTV Splitsvilla as a co-host alongside Rannvijay Singha. She received a positive response from the audience for her hosting skills and her equation with Rannvijay. The actor is known to be quite active on social media and her latest post featuring Rannvijay has left the fans excited for the new season. Have a look at her latest Instagram post where she teases about the return of the popular reality show with season 13.

Sunny Leone teases Splitsvilla season 13

Sunny Leone has had a good run as a host in the show and her recent post on Instagram where she is seen posing with her Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay has gone viral. In the post, both of them look happy and excited as they tease fans with the return of the new season of the show. In the boomerang video, the duo is seen dressed in stylish outfits as they turn towards the camera striking a happy pose. Sunny further shared her excitement about the shooting and working with Rannvijay again in the caption of her post.

Sunny Leone wrote in the caption, “We are BACK!!! @rannvijaysingha so happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia...my little big brother!!”. The actor has thus not only confirmed the arrival of Splitsvilla season 13, but also that they would begin shooting for the new season soon. Her followers on Instagram were elated upon receiving the news about the arrival of the new season of the show and for having both the celebs returning as hosts.

Image courtesy: Sunny Leone's Instagram comments

Sunny Leone has appeared in a number of reality television shows. Apart from that, she has also appeared in quite a few films, including Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar and more. Her upcoming films include Rangeela, Koka Kola and more. While having worked predominantly in Hindi films, Sunny Leone has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali films.

