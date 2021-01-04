'Naagin 5' Written Update Jan 2: Bani Tries To Save Veer By Finding Cure To Markat's Magic

Naagin 5’s latest episode that aired on January 2 is all about Bani trying to save her love interest Veer. In the episode, Bani and Jay try to find a cure to Markat’s magic so that they can save Veer and give him back his powers. On the other hand, Veer gets attacked by his rivals.

The episode begins with Bani thinking about finding what has happened to Veer. She also decides to find a solution to the problem. Veer tells Bani not to do anything. Bani says she has brought a gift for him but she will only give him the gift after he will recover completely. Veer apologises to Bani for saying wrong things to her when he was hypnotised.

Bani tells everything to Meera and also expresses her concern that she is not understanding how that creepy crawlies came to their house but didn’t attack anyone. Meera says Jay poured water on that creepy crawlies to get rid of them. Bani wonders how Jay knew about the solution to control those leeches. She gets water, garlic and Kesar in Jay’s room and she realises that because of Jay that creepy crawlies came to their house.

Taapish and Veer go to the office. Tapish asks Veer to wait near the car. Few boys come there and make fun of Veer. They also talk about Bani which makes Veer angry. Bani tells Meera that Jay is behind the creepy crawlies’ attack and she shouldn’t believe Jay again. Ponky informs Bani that Veer went to the office with Tapish.

Bani helps Veer but the boys push Bani. She gets furious and changes to her Naagin avatar but Veer stops her. She then uses her strength and warns those boys to stay away from Veer. Those guys say that today Bani saved Veer but not again and leaves from there. She says he doesn’t trust her that’s why he is not telling her that what’s happening with him.

Veer tells Bani that she cannot do anything as he has lost all his powers. Bani applies ointment on Veer’s wounds. She later realises that he has fever and goes out to search for Jay to save Veer. Bani asks Meera to take care of Veer. The next morning, Veer asks about Bani when Meera tells him that Bani went to find Jay.

Bani finds Jay and tries to attack him when he tells that Markat has escaped the trap. Jay and Bani go inside the temple and see that Markat is missing. Jay also tells Bani that Markat has sent the creepy crawlies and not him. Bani reaches home and finds that Veer went to the office. Veer is attacked by the boys again and they kidnap him. Bani and Jay reach the oondha jungle to find dumkhum water for Veer. Tapish and Daksh try to rescue Veer but instead, they also get trapped. Bani finds the place where she can get that water which can return Veer’s powers. She gets that water with Jay’s help.

