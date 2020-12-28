'Naagin 5' Written Update For Dec 28th: Bani Tries To Make Veer Jealous

Naagin 5 December 26 episode begins with a shot of Bani and Veer. Bani witnesses that Veer is about to get married to someone else and she will do anything to make sure that does not happen. A few hours later, fans witness Veer about to get married to Chandni, when Chandni hears a voice that belongs to Bani. Chandni is then seen transported next to Bani, who has lost her vision. They both are on the moon with each other. Read ahead to know what happened in the Naagin 5 latest episode

Naagin 5 written update

Fans are already witnessing a lot of havoc on the show due to the marriage situation and matters get even worse. Chandni warns Bani that Veer will only marry her. Bani then begs Chandni to understand that Veer is already married to her and that she will do anything to get him back. Chandni once again mentions that she does not care about her feelings and will go ahead with what she wants.

A few minutes later when the matter is not solved, Chandni pushes Bani and she falls down. The scene then shifts back to Veer. He is on a video call and informs his father that he is about to get married soon. Jai then runs into Bani and tries to give her an idea on how to stop Veer and Chandni's wedding. The plan is quite complicated.

Veer's father thanks Bani

Veer's father than connects with Bani and thanks her. He also asks Bani to take care of Veer while they are on the moon as he is not safe there. Then fans witness Maarkaat video calling Jai to know if he is supporting Bani or Chandni. Jai doesn't tell him anything and Veer and Bani have a fight.

Bani makes Veer feel jealous

In the end scene, fans see Bani about to put the varmala on Jai. It is her scheme to make Veer feel jealous. Both Veer and Bani are unhappy but they say nothing to each other. The episode ends here.

