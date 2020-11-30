'Naagin 5' Written Update For Nov 28 & 29: Jai Reveals That Markat Is Actually Chandrakala

Naagin 5's latest episode that aired on November 28th and 29th revealed that Markat is actually Chandrakala Singhania, Veer's mother. Veer tries to have an intimate moment with Bani while Jai is keeping a watch on Chandrakala. Read on to know more about Naagin 5 written update:

The November 28 episode starts with Markat using her power to see the cave. While Bani uses her powers to hear the Anak Jharna ancient waterfall through a stone barrier. Bani manages to relocate the waterfall while Markat follows her being impressed by her Aadi Nagin power. She spots the door that she had been looking for but the bridge to the door seems broken. However, as she is Aadi Nagin, the bridge rebuilds itself.

On the other hand, Veer interrogates Jai about Bani's whereabouts. They have a heated conversation where Jai confesses that Veer's mother Chandrakala is actually the Markat. Veer seems shaken and angry as he realises he and Jai are stepbrothers. In the cave, Markat attacks Bani and says that she will kill her. Markat does not allow Bani to enter the door and they have a physical fight where Markat overpowers Bani. Markat's goons attack Bani and they start the ritual of sacrificing her.

However, Jai and Veer reach the caves to rescue Bani. The goons try to attack the duo however, they manage to save themselves and Markat reveals her true identity. She vows to kill Bani and separate her from Veer and Jai. She disappears after that and the three head back home. Jai and Veer heal Bani's wounds. In the Singhania house, Meera and Tapish have been waiting for them to return. Meera asks Bani about her true identity but Jai protects her. Bani takes Veer and Jai to the room to discuss about Markats next plan.

Bani Reveals everything about Markat while Jai tells them how he met Markat. They all decide to keep an eye on Chandrakala. Bani insists that she will sleep on the couch outside in order to keep a watch. She asks Daksh to keep an eye on Chandrakala's room as well. Veer joins Bani on the couch and tries getting close to her. She blushes and allows him to do so. On the other hand, Jai feels extremely lonely inside while Markat plans to separate Bani from the two men.

Naagin 5 November 29 written update

The November 29 episode begins with Daksh keeping a watch on Chandrakala while Veer and Bani have a moment on the couch. Veer tries to kiss Bani and later we see him sleeping on her lap. After a while, Markat starts teasing Bani but later disappears. Bani wakes Jai and Veer up but Daksh reveals that Chandrakala has been sleeping in her bedroom all this time. Veer asks Bani to rest and kicks Jai out of the bedroom. Bani says she'll use the couch but Veer insists her to join him in bed. She agrees and they share a bed, however, she shifts to the couch later.

Bani takes her serpentine form and follows Markat while Jai and Daksh keep a watch on Chandrakala. She is shaken and follows her as she kidnaps Koyal. Bani tries to stop Markat but she witnesses Markat eating Koyal up. Bani comes back home and realises that Chandrakala has been in her room all this while and has no clue of what happened. Bani tells Veer and Jai that Chandrakala has two forms of Markat and Cheel and she can stay in two places at the same time. Bani asks Jai to save his human family. The next morning, Jai talks to Mahek-Dahek and Ritu about Meera's wedding to Tapish. On the other hand, Markat says that she will destroy Jai's family. Everyone starts teasing Tapish as they realise he likes Meera.

