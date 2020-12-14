'Naagin 5' Written Update For Dec 12 And 13: Bani Senses A Storm; Maarkat Hypnotises Veer

Naagin 5's latest episodes, which aired on December 12 and 13, begins exactly where last weekend's episode left off. The episode aired on December 12, Bani implores Veer to move as far away from the ocean as possible as she senses a vicious water storm coming on account of her new powers of premonition. Meanwhile, amid Meera and Tapish’s sangeet ceremony festivities, Veer takes Bani to another place as his family members were not letting her go.

Naagin 5 written update

Naagin 5 December 12 episode

While the sangeet function begins, Veer again professes his love for Bani. However, this time, Bani neither accepts nor denies his proposal. Taking it as a hint, Veer assumes that he is slowly winning her over. With his confidence boosted, Veer decides to make his proposal special. Soon after, the storm arrives and it is revealed that the essence of the now slain Maarkat in elemental form, returned to avenge her defeat and kill Bani.

The approaching water storm leaves Bani in a dilemma as she can neither transform into her AdiNaagin nor use any of her other powers. To save the family from the storm, Bani consumes it after which she faints and her AdiNaagin form is revealed before everyone. the episode ends with Veer looking at Bani with concern.

Naagin 5 December 13 written update

The episode, which aired on December 13, starts with Bani, who is in her AdiNaagin form, recovering from the aftermath of consuming the water storm conjured by Maarkat. Later, Jay comes in the scene and tells Bani that nothing can stop them from being together as it's their destiny, before leaving. Meanwhile, Bani and Jay's conversation leave Veer heartbroken. On the other hand, Veer's family resumes the mehendi celebration and forgets their recent woes.

Meanwhile, Maarkat, who arrives at a distance, pleads to the moon for an evil boon with which she'd be able to destroy Bani and extract vengeance on the latter for vanquishing her. On the other side, Jai leaves the function. Moon fulfils Maarkat's evil wish and Maarkat manages to cast Veer under her spell, who then proceeds to throw Bani on the floor and insult her in front of everyone. The episode ends with Bani saving everybody in proximity to Veer, including herself.

