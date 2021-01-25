'Naagin 5' Written Update For Jan 23: Jai Kills The Snake Charmer And Bani Distracts Veer

Naagin 5 January 23 episode begins with a flashback of 12 hours before where Farishta tells Bani that someone is planning to create problems for her and blesses them that Bani and Veer’s love will surely be successful. Later, Ponky asks baba (snake charmer) if he wanted to eat anything and the moment he is about to eat, Jai hits him while Ponky is lending him support. Read further ahead to know the Naagin 5 Written Update for January 23 episode.

Naagin 5 Written Update for January 23

Jai & Ponky attempt to kill the baba

The Naagin 5 latest episode continues with Jai & Ponky attempting together to kill the baba. They address him as an idiot and tell him that will be killed soon. Jai then responds that he had killed the pandit and his wife and will now kill him too. Baba then plays the ‘been’ and Jai loses his control while Bani begins to turn into a naagin. As Bani leaves, she runs into Veer and tries to hide her face so that he is not able to see her face. Meanwhile, the moment baba loses his control, Jai hits him hard and kills him.

Bani decides to become Rani

When Bani knows about the death of the baba, she informs Veer and asks for his help to find the body but as they search for it, they are unable to find it. Veer then feels that Bani is trying to impress him. Bani then talks to Meera and tells her that Farishta had asked her to stay close to Veer and then she decides that she will turn into Rani to stay close to him. Meanwhile, Veer goes to the bike racing spot where he tells everyone how no one can break his record.

Also Read 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Jan 22: Abhi & Pragya Sit For Their Wedding Rituals

Veer wins the bike race

As the race begins, Veer finally comes out as a winner and when he sees his fellow competitor, she is Rani. He then tells her that he never lost to a girl and he knows that she made him win the race. The moment Rani shows her face, Veer gets shocked as she resembles Bani and when he asks her whether she is Bani, she denies it. Veer then tries to clear the confusion by heading over to the house and seeing whether Bani was at home or not. Meanwhile, Bani becomes a naagin and reaches home before Veer and he gets shocked the moment he sees her at home. Later, Bani, Tapish and Meera laugh at this incident.

Also Read 'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 23: Vanraj Takes Pakhi To Kavya's House, Challenges Anupamaa

Jai tells Bani that an eagle killed the baba

Bani goes to Jai and asks him about baba’s death to which he says that an eagle had killed him. Jai then tries to trap Bani with the help of a liquid and as he attempts, Bani turns into naagin and Jai’s plan fails. Meanwhile, Veer tries to search for Tarneja’s cabin and sees Rani there where she tells him that she was here to see her father while Meera and Tapish try to engage Bhagat Tarneja but fail at it. Jai, on the other hand, meets a Tantrik so that he could get some black magic powers.

Also read Arjit Taneja Returns To 'Naagin 5'; Actor To Play Pivotal Cameo In The Supernatural Drama

Also Read 'Naagin 5' Written Update: Bani Breaks Down In Tears, Farishta Berates Her And Veer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.