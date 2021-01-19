Arjit Taneja Returns To 'Naagin 5'; Actor To Play Pivotal Cameo In The Supernatural Drama

Television actor Arjit Taneja has sparked excitement among fans as he has joined the cast of long-standing Ekta Kapoor daily soap Naagin, now in its fifth season. Arjit confirmed his return on the Naagin series earlier this January, with fans being highly elated over his 'special appearance'. Arjit's show Bahu Begum went off-air last year and since then, the viewers were missing him on TV shows. Though, he recently featured in a music video alongside Anjum Fakih, fans were anticipating his return on-screen.

Arjit Taneja's return to Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series

According to FilmiBeat, a few months ago, Arjit Taneja had denied rumours that he was shooting for the show. But recently in January, it was confirmed that he will be in fact shooting for it and shared updates about his shooting progress on his social media. Arjit has stated that the Naagin series would be a 'great break' for him, as he would get to explore the 'supernatural genre'. He also added that the production 'feels like home' as he had shot for Kumkum Bhagya with the same production (Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms) three years ago.

Although he would have a cameo role in Naagin 5, the actor considers his role to be pivotal in the show. According to Bollywood Life, Arjit said the shows' filming will be challenging because the technique to shoot a supernatural thriller is different from a daily soap. He added that he had never joined a show "midway through production" and he considers the daily soap as a different 'learning experience'. Priyamvada Kant who was seen as Chandni has also starred in the show recently. It would most certainly be a treat to watch Arjit Taneja playing the antagonist in Naagin 5.

According to FilmiBeat, Naagin is one of the most-watched supernatural daily soaps on television. It was reported that that the fifth season hasn't yet made it to the Top 5 on the TRP ratings, but has already received a positive reception from audiences, due to Surbhi Chandra and Sharad Malhotra's presence in the show. Surbhi and Sharad play the roles of Bani and Veer in the show. The inaugural season, which set the ratings soaring, had Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani as the lead couple.

