'Naagin 5' Star Surbhi Chandna Tries ‘Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant’ Filter; Watch Video

Actor Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram stories to use the ‘Ex-Bigg Boss contestant’ filter which was released for promotional purposes. In the video, the actor’s filter lands on the name Dolly Bindra, who was a sensational part of Bigg Boss season 4. The Naagin 5 actor also expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, through a small note added in the corner of the video.

Surbhi Chandna is Dolly Bindra?

A number of people have lately been using the ‘Ex-Bigg Boss contestant’ filter on Instagram, to find out which Bigg Boss contestant they associate with. The latest internet user to take up this challenge has been actor Surbhi Chandna, who had interesting results to share with the audiences. In the video posted, the actor has mentioned that she had been quite excited to try the filter as it is interesting and entertaining in many ways.

The name tag for Surbhi Chandna stops at ‘Dolly Bindra’ and the actor was quite happy about the results. She also spoke about how fun and entertaining Bigg Boss season 4, with the presence of Dolly Bindra, was. The filter also has names like Asim Riaz, Sunny Leone, S Sreesanth, and Shehnaz Gill, amongst others.

In the video, Surbhi Chandna seems well-dressed, donning a black shimmery gown with heavy eye makeup, indicating that the video was taken on the sets of Naagin 5. She has also added a short note on the video while also tagging the Instagram handle of Colors TV. In the note, the actor has mentioned that she is quite elated about Bigg Boss 14 and the entertainment it will bring along. Have a look at Surbhi Chandna’s video here.

Contestant Dolly Bindra was often surrounded with drama during her time in the Bigg Boss house. Her most-remembered controversy was with actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, where they had a high-voltage argument which gave birth to her infamous dialogue, “Baap Pe Mat Ja”. Dolly Bindra was declared as the third runner-up at the end of that season. Actor Shweta Tiwari bagged the Bigg Boss 4 trophy while The Great Khali was the second runner-up.

