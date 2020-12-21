'Naagin 5' Written Update: Veer And Bani Confess Their Love For Each Other

Naagin 5’s latest episode which aired on December 19 is all about a romantic moment between Veer and Bani. In the episode, Veer confesses that he gets jealous of Jay and later confesses his feelings for Bani. On the other hand, Balwant finds Chandrakala and tries to release her.

The Naagin 5 latest episode starts with Bani and Veer’s romantic moment. Later, the story goes back to 8 hours ago. Bani gets anxious about Veer’s behaviour and wonders why he spoke to her disrespectfully. Balwant gets elated to see Veer going against Bani and later thinks that he will be happy even more when Veer will kill Bani. Jay tries to help Bani by cleaning her wounds when Veer gets jealous and says she is his wife and nobody else would touch her.

Veer accuses Jay of getting close to Bani and tells him he won’t tolerate his presence. He later asks him to leave the room. Bani questions Veer for his weird behaviour. Veer and Bani indulge in an argument and later Veer threatens Bani. She takes her Naagin avatar and tells him that she is very powerful.

Meanwhile, Balwant says that he never thought that Veer will go against Bani. However, Shukla tells him that since Bani is very powerful, they are safe as long as she is by their side. He also wonders if Jay is really Chandrakala’s son. Bani sits in a room and tells Veer that she is hurt. Veer apologises for his weird behaviour and tells that he was jealous after he saw Jay in Bani’s room. Bani tells Veer that she wants to stay with him forever.

Veer and Bani comes close to each other

Veer takes Bani to a secluded place by telling her they are going for dinner. Bani gets anxious but Veer surprises her with a romantic setup. Bani denies that she will not drink as she gets intoxicated, however, Veer insists her to drink. Later, Veer gets on his knees and holds a rose in his mouth. It later starts raining and Bani dances with Veer in rain.

Balwant tries to release Chandrakala

Balwant finds Chandrakala with the help of Disha Suchak. Chandrakala has been trapped and held captive by a magic spell. Balwant asks Shukla to call Ponky and Daks since he had a plan in mind. Both Bani and Veer get drenched in rain and go inside a tent. Veer asks Bani to get soaked up and sit in front of the fire. Bani tells him that she has nothing to wear and Veer gives his shirt. Both Veer and Bani lie next to each other. Bani shows her Mehendi to Veer and they come close to each other. The duo shares an intimate moment.

Veer starts acting weird with Bani

Balwant tries to release Chandrakala by making a deal with her but when Balwant along with Ponky and Daksh tries to take out the Trishul, they get burnt. After spending the night with each other, Veer behaves weirdly with Bani. He tells her that everything that happened between them was a lie and she should get lost. Bani gets shocked by Veer’s behaviour.

