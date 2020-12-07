'Naagin 5' Written Update Dec 5-6: Bani Worries About Her Powers, Hits Back At Maarkat

In the previous episodes of Naagin 5, Maarkat planned to kill Bani after Veer and Jay saved her from the cave. In the recent episode, Veer loses his cool over Maarkat and realises that the latter's traits are similar to his mother's. More so, Baani also mentions that she can roam around at multiple places and very well knows to play around with people's minds. Read on the Naagin 5 written update.

Naagin 5 December 6 written update

Naagin 5 December 5 episode

In the December 5 episode, Maarkat leaves no stone unturned in attacking Bani. Following multiple attacks, Bani decides to confront her and speak to her, however in vain. Slowly, Bani seeks help from God and prays to find a way out of this ruckus. She just gets lucky when Lord Shiv grants her some extra powers to fight the evil. She has now decided to get to any lengths to defeat Maarkat. She is super confident and rushes to enter the magical door. When Veer learns about this, he goes to stop her, but Jay comes in his way and asks him to not interfere with Bani's whereabouts.

When Bani finally walks inside the magical door, she hears the voice of a person who tells her that she has entered Kailash. When she closes her eyes and opens them again, she finds herself back in Veer's house. Everyone is relieved to see her home.

Naagin 5 December 6 episode

After Baani visits Kailash, she is all the more sure that she is now ready to defeat Markaat. She considers her dream a reality and thinks that it has fostered her to fight better. To console herself, she visits the temple and seeks help from guru maa. The latter explains to her that the magical powers may not be good for her at all times. More so, she also tells her that it can create some major trouble for her all the time. This leaves Bani surprised and also leaves her all the more worried about her family.

While the entire family is prepping up for Taapish and Meera's wedding festivities, Bani thinks about the storm that will ruin the big-day. All the snakes and eagles will come forward to fight Maarkat. Bani is sure that her powers will save the family and her.

