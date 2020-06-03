Next Season Of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ To Be Based On Real-life Affair, Says Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. Starring Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punjj and Mona Singh in lead roles, the show is available for browsing on ALT Balaji’s platform. With the third season about to premiere in a few days, Ekta Kapoor has already come up with the plot for the fourth season.

ALSO READ | From Ronit Roy To Mona Singh, Know The Net Worth Of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' Cast

Ekta Kapoor on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’s fourth season

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ekta Kapoor’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’s third season this week. However, the producer has already come up with the plotline for the fourth season. While talking about the same in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ekta Kapoor added that the next season will be based on the real-life story of a well-known Bollywood face.

She also added that story will be about how his wife was not loyal to the marriage. Ekta Kapoor also added that the fourth season will have a fully new casting too.

ALSO READ | Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3: Everything You Should Know About The New Season Of The Show

While talking about the third season that is all set to release, Ekta Kapoor said that the third season will explore various arenas in a marriage. It will also be exploring infidelity in marriage, added the producer.

Ekta Kapoor also added that men are often associated with the idea of infidelity. However, for most women, it is majorly about emotional indiscretion instead. She also added that it is a lack of communication and understanding that breaks marriages over a while.

ALSO READ | Gurdeep Talks About 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'; Says 'loves How It Talks About Relationships'

The producer explained how she wants to change several taboos with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The previous season of the show saw how Poonam Kapoor aka Gurdeep Kohli finds a younger love after her husband walks out. While talking about the same, Ekta Kapoor added any women can fall in love with anyone they want to irrespective of matters like age. She added that the women hold the power to decide and not the society.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain aired its first season way back in early 2018. Since then, the show has become a fan favourite. The trailer of the third season was released a few days ago and fans cannot contain their excitement for the new season. From the looks of it, Ronit Roy’s character is seen going through a mid-life crisis and finds solace in the arms of another woman. The third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is all set to release on June 6, 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3' Trailer Promises Heartbreak And Resentment; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.