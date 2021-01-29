Naagin 5's Spin-off Show 'Kuch Toh Hai' Promo Released; Check Out All The Details Here

Earlier today, Colors TV dropped the highly-anticipated teaser of Kuch Toh Hai, which is a spin-off to Naagin 5. The upcoming supernatural drama's cast will be headlined by Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput. For the unversed, producer Ekta Kapoor also has an upcoming film with the same title.

Kuch Toh Hai promo gives fans a peek into the upcoming soap opera's plot

On January 29, 2021, Colors TV took social media by surprise as the channel released the promo of the upcoming supernatural drama, Kuch toh Hai. According to the teaser of Kuch Toh Hai, Bani (Naagin), played by Surbhi Chandna and Veer (Cheel), played by Sharad Malhotra, will be shown consummating their marriage. However, since the togetherness of Naagin and Cheel, i.e. serpent and eagle, is against the law of nature, the man and wife's offspring will be born to cause devastation. The promo of the upcoming Colors TV's show also suggests that Harsh Rajput's character will be of/around a vampire.

Sharing the promo of Kuch Toh Hai, Colors TV's Instagram handle wrote, "Kudrat ke niyam se vipareet, iss gatha mein #KuchTohHai, lekin kya? Pata chalega 7 Feb se, raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. #Naagin5".

Watch the promo below:

The plot of Kuch Toh Hai will focus on the doomed love story of Priya and Rehan, to be played by Krishna and Harsh. Leading lady Krishna has been a part of the Naagin franchise before Kuch Toh Hai, as Taamsi in Naagin 3. The television actor had become a household name after starring in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. On the other hand, Harsh was last seen in a similar supernatural show, Nazar.

With the new offering under the Naagin franchise, the original actors of Naagin 5, i.e. Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal, will be bidding adieu to the show and a brand new star cast will headline the show. However, the current lead actors will star in the first couple of episodes of Kuch Toh Hai to warm up the viewers to the new love story. Meanwhile, Kuch Toh Hai will premiere on February 7 and will air every weekend at 8 pm.

