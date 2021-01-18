Surbhi Chandna 'ditched Super Sexy Sarees For A Change' And Flaunts A New 'Naagin' Avatar

Television actor Surbhi Chandna 'ditched her super sexy sarees' for a bold outfit in the upcoming episode of Colors TV's Naagin 5. Earlier today, Surbhi boasted about her '#BadA**' avatar and as she stunned fans in an all-black ensemble. As the 31-year-old flaunted her brand-new avatar for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 by sharing a streak of pictures on Instagram, fans couldn't stop gushing over them.

Surbhi Chandna's Naagin 5 avatar is all things stunning!

On January 18, 2021, Surbhi Chandna set social media ablaze with a streak of bold pictures from the sets of Naagin 5. In the pictures shared by her, the Sanjivani actor looked like a million bucks as she posed for the camera in a black leather jacket over a black tube top. She paired her outfit with high-waisted black pants as well as black leather boots and rounded off her ensemble with silver accessories.

In terms of her makeup, Surbhi opted for a dewy look with smokey eyes and nude lips. In addition to showing off her never-seen-before Naagin avatar, she also hinted at a mystery that will be unfolding in the upcoming Naagin 5 episodes to hike viewers' excitement.

Along with sharing the BTS photos from Naagin 5 sets, the actor wrote, "There is nothing more #Bada** Than being who you are

#naagin5mysteryunfolds #swipeleft Ditched My Super Sexy Sarees for a change (sic)". In no time from posting, the picture was quick to catch netizens' attention to social media. Within an hour, her IG post garnered over 135k likes and more than 2.7k comments as her brand-new Naagin 5 look got a thumbs up from fans.

On the other hand, her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra also shared a BTS video from the sets of their supernatural drama with Surbhi on Instagram reels. In the video, the actor duo twinned in black outfits as they sported their biker looks and posed for the camera in black leather jackets. Sharing the video on Instagram wherein Veer and Bani are seen enjoying a bike ride, Sharad wrote, "#Vani Zooming into ur hearts tonite".

