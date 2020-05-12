Rashami Desai Reveals Why She Changed Her Name From Shivani On Mother's Advice

Rashami Desai recently revealed that her original name was different from Rashami and was changed twice. She changed her name after her mother, Rasila Desai, insisted on it. She revealed that her initial name was Shivani Desai which was changed to Rashami Desai after consulting an astrologer.

About the Rashami Desai’s name change

Rashami Desai has been one of the most followed television actors ever since her appearance on the television reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She was the topic of discussion due to her various fights in the house. Her personal life also became a topic of discussion as her differences with her mother surfaced while she was still a part of the game.

However, after the end of Bigg Boss 13, she can be seen maintaining a good bond with her mother Rasila Desai. In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Rashami Desai spoke about changing her name after taking up suggestions from her mother.

The actor said that her mother had always been sceptical about her choice to get into the entertainment industry. She was scared about the uncertainty in the field and was also worried about the judgement that would have been passed by the society. For this reason, Rashami Desai was asked to change her name from Shivani to Divya. For a while, Divya Desai remained her stage name but was later changed to Rashami after she consulted a friend who is an astrologist.

Read Rashami Desai Joins TikTok Amid Lockdown; Crosses 4 Million Followers In A Day

Also read Rashami Desai's Bhojpuri Songs Where The Actor Looks Unrecognizable; Watch Videos

Recently, Rashami Desai shared an adorable pictures with her family on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She was of the opinion that every day must be mother’s day as mothers deserve the best for the kind of love and affection they give. Have a look at the post from Rashami Desai’s Instagram here.

Read Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma: TV Stars & Their Adorable Mother's Day Wishes

Also read Rashami Desai Talks About The One Thing In Her Life That Refuses To Fall Into Place

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.