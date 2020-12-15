Nia Sharma Celebrates 'Cake Year' As Fans Shower Love On Brinda For One Year Of 'Naagin 4'

Nia Sharma celebrated a 'Cake Year' of her Naagin 4 character Brinda yesterday on December 14, 2020. The actor received multiple cakes from fans and fan pages, and she thanked all of them in a video message on her feed. Scroll down to take a look at the video.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Slams Ritvik Dhanjani In New Video, Says 'All Men Are Liars'; Asha Negi Agrees

Nia Sharma receives cakes from fans, as Naagin 4 premiered a year ago

Nia Sharma has been showered with love and cakes from fans who are celebrating a year since her show Naagin 4 premiered. The actor played the role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama’s season 4 and shared screen space with Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai who played Dev, Nayantara and Shalakha respectively. The actor uploaded a video with all the cakes in front of her and shared how she feels elated at receiving all the love and doesn’t feel like cutting the beautiful cakes.

Also Read: Nia Sharma And Arjun Bijlani Take On The Dance Floor In A New Instagram Update

She never thought that she will be celebrating a year of the show in a different set and a different attire but was grateful that she got to celebrate like this even if it was just a short stint. In another video, she read out the names of people who had sent the messages and cakes and thanked them for making the day so special. The actor said in her caption how she will call it a cake year, as she wrote, ''I mean. Thank youu for literally making me laugh and smile followed by the hashtag #Brinda’ and added further “I’ll call it my cake year”.

The post has 183k likes so far since it was shared by the actor 7 hours ago on her Instagram feed. Fans have dropped love for her and the character in the comments under the post, about how they miss the character and loved it. Nia also shared a snapshot of the messages on her Instagram stories as she wrote atop it, “Every word counts! Means so much you all!! Wasn’t expecting this at all but it indeed brought such a huge smile”. Take a look at the comments and story, here.

Also Read: Nia Sharma Posts Throwback Picture With Ravi Dubey, Says 'kya Se Kya Hogaya'

Also Read: Nia Sharma Sizzles In A White Backless Dress As She 'parties Like A Pineapple'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.