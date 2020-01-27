'Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Will Also Feature Arjun Singh From 'Namaah'

That Nati Pinki Ki Lambi Love story would have a certain appeal is evident from its name. And in this uber-competitive world where entertainment options abound and there are a multitude of platforms available to suit one's tastes and convenience, it's just as well that the name is catchy.

Of the star cast, several entertainment portals have reported that actor Arjun Singh will be one of them. Arjun Singh rose to fame after becoming a part of shows like Mahakali — Anth Hi Arambh Hai and Namah. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing the role of Pinky's brother. It is also reported that Arjun Singh has confirmed the news about him being a part of the show Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story.

Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is produced by Bodhi Tree. The story revolves around a girl called Pinky who is short in height but has big dreams. She is confident that she will meet her dream boy who will accept her for who she was. The role of Pinky is essayed by Riya Shukla. Naagin 3 fame Puneett Chouksey will be portraying the role of the male lead in the show.

Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will also feature other actors like Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Bharati Achrekar, Neelam Gupta and Madan Tyagi. Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will air on Colors from January 27 at 9.30 pm.

Watch the promo here

