The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Will Also Feature Arjun Singh From 'Namaah'

Television News

Arjun Singh who gained popularity after his role in Mythological show Namaah has reportedly bagged a role in 'Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story'. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
nati pinky ki lambi story

That Nati Pinki Ki Lambi Love story would have a certain appeal is evident from its name. And in this uber-competitive world where entertainment options abound and there are a multitude of platforms available to suit one's tastes and convenience, it's just as well that the name is catchy.

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Of the star cast, several entertainment portals have reported that actor Arjun Singh will be one of them. Arjun Singh rose to fame after becoming a part of shows like Mahakali — Anth Hi Arambh Hai and Namah. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing the role of Pinky's brother. It is also reported that Arjun Singh has confirmed the news about him being a part of the show Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story. 

Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is produced by Bodhi Tree. The story revolves around a girl called Pinky who is short in height but has big dreams. She is confident that she will meet her dream boy who will accept her for who she was. The role of Pinky is essayed by Riya Shukla. Naagin 3 fame Puneett Chouksey will be portraying the role of the male lead in the show. 

Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will also feature other actors like Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Bharati Achrekar, Neelam Gupta and Madan Tyagi. Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will air on Colors from January 27 at 9.30 pm.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Fans Call The Show 'Biased'

Watch the promo here

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
SCHOOL SHUT FOR RAHUL GANDHI RALLY
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
ANURAG THAKUR: 'SHOOT TRAITORS'
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA