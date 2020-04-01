Sudesh Lehri Along With His Daughter Mimics Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill; Watch Video

Comedian Sudesh Lehri is known to tickle the funny bones of his fans almost every day as he comes up with hilarious content. He takes to his social media to share the hilarious snippets with his fans. From mimicking celebrities to sharing his fun take on things, Lehri manages to win the hearts of his fans. He has also worked in multiple Bollywood films like Ready, Jai Ho and Total Dhamaal. He recently took to his social media and performed a hilarious mimicry along with his daughter.

Sudesh Lehri and his daughter's mimicry of Sidharth Shuka & Shenaaz Gill is on point

He mimicked the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The video showcases Sudesh Lehri and his daughter enacting a scene where Sidharth Shukla is mad at Shehnaaz Gill for talking to Asim Riaz. The scene starts with Sidharth coming in and sitting on a couch. He is followed by Shehnaaz Gill who tugs on his jacket and asks him to go with her and not to sit there with a long face.

Sidharth then gets annoyed and asks Shenaaz not to bother him. She then acts childish and apologises to him. Sidharth Shukla then asks her what she was talking about with Asim. She then tells him that she is that way only and talks to everybody. When she notices that Sid is not paying any heed, she gets annoyed and asks him to go with her as she can't sleep. In the end, he walks away with her.

Fans are going gaga over this video and are appreciating Sudesh Lehri's mimicry of Sidharth Shukla for being on point. A user commented on the post, "Complete justice with the act very nice Lehri Ji." [sic] The video is breaking the internet and already has over 75,000 views.

