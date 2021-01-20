Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Shed Light On Their Love Story As They Await Parenthood

To-be parents Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh recently talked about their relationship in detail and also revealed a lot about their love story. As Jankee and Nakuul Mehta are all set to welcome a new member in the family, they both are pretty excited and shared their feelings about the same. Let’s have a look at what Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh recently shared about their love story and how the pandemic affected their relationship.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's love story

Reports by ELLE stated how dance brought Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh closer to each other as they first met during a dance summer camp. Nakuul even stated how it was love at first sight, and the duo mentioned how their pregnancy had strengthened their relationship. While talking about their love story, Nakuul Mehta added how their story was a ‘straight out of a Nicholas Sparks novel meeting Amit Trivedi music on Anurag Basu visuals’ kind of story.

He then recalled how he met Jankee at a summer camp right after he finished his 12th and added how he played the proverbial best friend whilst making every effort to win acquiescence. He continued as to how she eventually relented and hoped she didn’t regret it too much. He also stated how he proposed to her in the filmiest way and Nakuul Mehta’s wife continued by stating how they were sure that parenthood was going to make them discover and learn a lot about themselves in ways they can’t even think of.

Also read Smriti Khanna Shares Adorable Pic Of Daughter Anayka Gupta; Says 'can't Get Enough Of You'

Speaking about the pandemic lockdown, Nakuul mentioned how their decision of starting a family was actualised by nature giving them time to slow down and think about the dreams together. He added that as they looked back at 2020, they feel that together they had been able to garner maximum value out of what was handed to them. Agreeing to it, Jankee also expressed her feeling how she was spending hours by herself staring at her tummy and experiencing the kicks, flutters, movements of the little one inside of her.

Also Read Virat Kohli Changes Twitter Bio After Welcoming His Newborn Baby With Wife Anushka Sharma

As Jankee Parekh and Nakuul Mehta’s baby will soon be born, Jankee concluded as to how becoming parents makes one reflect on life and makes one more sensitive. She added that though their relationship had changed and gone through a lot of phases, she definitely felt a sense of contentment and happiness that was palpable.

Also Read Nipun Dharmadhikari And Sanhita Dharmadhikari Blessed With A Baby Girl

Also Read Rujuta Diwekar Reveals Kareena's Pregnancy Diet, Says 'she Is A Believer Of Ghar Ka Khana'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.