Smriti Khanna Shares Adorable Pic Of Daughter Anayka Gupta; Says 'can't Get Enough Of You'

On January 12, 2021, Smriti Khanna took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures of her daughter Anayka Gupta. The overjoyed mother informed her fans and followers that she cannot get enough of her little munchkin. In her caption, she also wrote that she is ‘growing up too fast’. Many of her fans dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Fans cannot stop drooling over Smriti Khanna's baby Anayka Gupta

In the picture, Anayka can be seen wearing a striped black and white full sleeve t-shirt and a dinosaur printed blue colour jumpsuit. She flaunted her bright smile in several pictures while clicking the pictures. Smriti captioned the picture as, “Yes, I can’t get enough of you… nor can my Insta family @anaykaguptaofficial ‘#growinguptoofast’” with a starry-eyed face emoticon. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, her friends from the entertainment industry and her fans too flooded the comments section with positivity.

Shivaleeka Oberoi commented, “Ommgg” with a red heart. Sara Khan too dropped several red hearts, while Puja Sharma wrote, “Agreed” with a heart. Ruslaan Mumtaz too commented, “Total Masti” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan commented, “This bacha is so cute… Touchwood” with several red hearts and finger-love emoticons.

Another one wrote, “Soooo cute”. One of her fans simply called Anayka ‘cutiepiee’ and dropped a pair of red hearts and a kissing face emoticon. Another one commented, “Oh godd her smile is everything” with several kissing face emoticons.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are currently embracing their parenthood. The couple became parents on April 15, 2020. Their little munchkin would soon turn a year-old and the overjoyed mother often shares snippets of her little Anayka. In her other recent post, Smriti shared another series of pictures where Anayka can be seen giving different expressions. She wore a faded green and white colour outfit. In the caption, Smriti wrote, “They call me Pataaki. What would you nickname me?”

Swati Vatssa commented, “I have been looking for such a cord set! She is so fashionable dude” with a heart-eyed face and laughing face emoticon. Mouni Roy, Abhishek Kapur, Srishty Rode, Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Kapoor, and many others from the entertainment industry dropped lovely comments. Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

