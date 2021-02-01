Nakuul Mehta Borrows From Wife Jankee's Wardrobe And The Result Is Stunning! See Pic

Soon to be parents, actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh shared their quirky couple images from a photoshoot. The couple is undoubtedly one of the most fun-loving couples in the telly town who recently celebrated 9 years of their marriage in January. The couple loves to travel and has done several photoshoots together. In the images, Nakuul Mehta is seen co-ordinating his clothes with his wife's dressing whereas Jankee looks fabulous showing off her baby bump.

Nakuul Mehta's Instagram-

In the picture, Nakuul Mehta has worn a brown jacket and a muffler with floral design matching with Janeek's top. Nakuul captioned it "Sometimes I wear from her wardrobe sometimes we just sit there, undecided," adding a heart emoticon. His fans went aww! in the comments, sharing their love for the cute couple. Television celebrities including Aahana Kumra, Sayani Gupta, and Mansi Srivastava also shared their love in the comments. Check out the post on Nakuul Mehta's Instagram-

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee's story

According to the reports by ELLE, Nakul and Jankee were childhood friends and they first met at a dance summer camp. Nakul even mentioned that it was love at first sight. After 9 years of marriage, the couple shared they were excited to welcome a new member to the family and mentioned that the pregnancy has strengthened their relationship. While talking about their relationship, Nakuul described it as "straight out of a Nicholas Sparks novel meeting Amit Trivedi music on Anurag Basu visuals’ kind of story". Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh is professionally a singer and the couple tied the knot in 2012.

Talking about their marriage Nakuul recalled how he proposed to her in a filmy way by borrowing the same ring given by his father to his mother on their engagement and proposing to her at midnight on Marine Drive beach. Nakuul Mehta's wife mentioned that after being married for 9 years it only felt natural to want their family to grow. She was sure that parenthood would make them discover and learn new things about themselves in ways they could not even think of.

Nakuul Mehta's works

Nakuul is popularly known for playing the role of Shivaay opposite Surbhi Chandna in Ishqbaaaz. Nakuul Mehta is also known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Dil Bole Oberoi, and hosting India's Got Talent in 2015. On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

All image credit: Nakuul Mehta's Instagram.

