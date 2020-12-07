Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee Flaunts Her Baby Bump In 'Goa Diaries', Gushes 'Take Me Back'

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and wifey Jankee Parekh Mehta leave no opportunity to shell out major couple goals on social media. After sharing some aww-dorable photos and videos from their 'Godh Bharai' ceremony a couple of days ago, soon-to-be mommy Jankee is reminiscing her 'Goa Diaries' with Nakuul by digging up her photo gallery. Yesterday, the lead vocalist of 'Jankee & friends' took to her Instagram handle to share two mushy throwback photographs with her beloved hubby and gushed "Take me back".

Also Read | Parents-to-be Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Share Endearing Baby Shower Pics

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta's 'Goa Diaries' is all things cute

On December 7, Jankee Parekh Mehta had fans swooning over her cutesy photographs with husband and the Ishqbaaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta. In the pictures shared by Jankee, the couple looked nothing less than adorable together as they were all smiles for the camera. While Nakul sported a solid black tee over an oversized pair of mustard yellow pants and multi-coloured sneakers, his wife flaunted her baby bump in a sleeveless satin orange asymmetrical dress which she paired with a pair of golden strappy flats. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Jankee jokingly wrote, "Just ate a big meal #goadiaries #Takemeback (sic)".

Check out the Instagram post below:

Also Read | From Nakuul Mehta To Mohsin Khan, What TV Actors Did The Whole Week

The man and wife visited Goa for a getaway back in November and had shared a bunch of photographs from their couple photoshoot from the picturesque streets of Goa. Almost a month ago, Nakuul had shared two candid photographs with Jankee along with penning a humourous caption, which read, "Find a person who will hold you back at pretty doors and crack silly jokes... That's ME (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Announce Pregnancy; Several TV Celebs Shower Them With Love

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta were recently making headlines after they gave everyone a sneak-peek into their baby shower celebration. The parents-to-be had shared a streak of pictures with each other from their 'Godh Bharai' in their traditional outfits as they gear up for welcoming their first bundle of joy to this world. While Jankee looked gorgeous in an embellished blue sharara suit, father-to-be Nakuul looked suave in a baby pink Chikankari kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Also Read | Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Announce Pregnancy In Most Filmy Way Possible

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.