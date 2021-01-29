Nakuul Mehta Shares An Unseen Picture From His Marriage; Wishes Wife On Their Anniversary

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have always set major couple goals for their fans on social media. They recently shared some of the most adorable moments with their fans on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Both Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh wished each other on their anniversary in the most special way. Let’s take a look at how Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh wished each other on Instagram.

Nakuul Mehta’s anniversary wishes for Jankee

Actor Nakuul Mehta recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this adorable photo of their wedding day in which he clicked a picture of their wedding photo frame. In the photo, Nakuul Mehta can be seen in his wedding attire with a vibrant smile on his face while Jankee Parekh, on the other hand, can be seen in a candid look where she was about to enter the mandap. In the caption, Nakuul Mehta addressed Jankee as her home. He then wished her a happy anniversary.

All his fans were delighted to see his photo as they both looked adorable and commented on the post stating how beautiful they looked together. Several fans and his celebrity peers took to his Instagram post and sent tons of wishes to the lovely couple on their anniversary. One of the fans also mentioned in the comments how they shared the same anniversary date with them while some of the other fans stated how they loved Nakuul and his wife Jankee and the bond they shared. Many of the fans also addressed them with a variety of adorable names such as ‘cuties’, ‘love birds’, ‘precious babies’, etc. Let’s have a look at how the fans reacted to Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh’s lovable photo.

Nakuul Mehta’s wife, Jankee also took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful video clip depicting the love and bond that Nakuul and she share. In the caption, she stated how life wouldn’t have been the same if they hadn’t crossed paths. She then thanked him for choosing her as his soulmate and cheered to yet another year of making memories together. In the end, she wished her husband Nakuul a happy anniversary and mentioned how much she loved him.

