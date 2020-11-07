Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Announce Pregnancy In Most Filmy Way Possible

Several celebrities announced their pregnancies in 2020. Actor Nakuul Mehta has also joined them as he announced his wife’s pregnancy in the most adorable way possible. Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are known to be one of the most loved couples in the Television world. Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video on Instagram as he announced they will be welcoming their first child.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy

Also Read: From Nakuul Mehta To Niti Taylor: Here Are The Details About 'Ishqbaaz' Cast's Net Worth

He shared an adorable video on Instagram, which included some old pictures from the time they had been best friends to their wedding. The video featured their journey as childhood sweethearts. It also included some moments from their wedding and some cute goofy pictures from their late-night house parties. The video also included a picture of Jankee Parekh’s pregnancy test stick followed by a selfie from the day they ‘found out’.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta Writes A Touching Note On 8th Anniversary Of 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai'; See Here

Nakuul Mehta captioned the picture, “Best friend < Girlfriend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding”(sic). Jankee Parekh also shared a few pictures from their pre-maternity photoshoot. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh looked cute in their blue twinning outfits. Jankee wore a flowing blue dress as she held her stomach admiringly. Nakuul Mehta, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt and a pair of brown pants. The couple announced their pregnancy with the #weareexpanding & 'soon to be parents'.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta Hilariously Trolls Hina Khan; Says 'Kya Dandruff Ne Kiya Tumhe Bhi Pareshaan'

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh met each other while they were training for Shiamak Davar. It was Nakuul who had confessed his love for her, but she turned him down the first time. Later, Jankee proposed to him after nearly 6 months and they began dating. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee dated each other for 9 years before tying the knot in 2012.

Also Read: 'I Concur,' Says Nakuul Mehta As He Shares Post Of His Wife Insisting He 'eat His Greens'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.