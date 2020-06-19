Nakuul Mehta Writes A Touching Note On 8th Anniversary Of 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai'; See Here

Nakuul Mehta recently took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 8 years of his TV show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai. Nakuul Mehta with 1500 posts on Instagram has around 1.8m followers. The actor was unable to fathom eight years of completion of his show and foray in Television. The show first aired on June 18, 2012. Below are further details on Nakuul Mehta and his show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai.

READ:Sanaya Irani & Nakuul Mehta Request Fans To Help Strays As Cyclone Nisarga Approaches

READ:Nakuul Mehta Hilariously Trolls Hina Khan; Says 'Kya Dandruff Ne Kiya Tumhe Bhi Pareshaan'

Nakuul Mehta posted an adorable picture of him and Disha also wrote a beautiful caption to his post. The actor recalled many fond memories from his shooting days. Nakuul also thanked his fans for showering the whole cast and crew with immense love. He also won his first debutant award and his first best actor award through this show. The popular TV show altogether won many awards and accolades including the BIG Star Most Entertaining Television Actor Male award.

The actor has starred in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai alongside actor Disha Parmar. Apart from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai also starred Manasi Salvi, Nitesh Pandey, Mukesh Khanna, Mehul Buch, Sonali Naik, Khushwant Walia, Ashlesha Sawant, Kanwarjit Paintal, Mehmood Junior, Vijayendra Kumeria, Apurva Agnihotri, and Alekh Sangal. The show that was produced by Rajshri Productions has an IMDb rating of 6.8.

READ:Nakuul Mehta Pokes Fun At Netizens Uninstalling Chinese Apps Amid India-China Tension

The popular show followed the life of Aditya who got married to Pankhuri. Together, the couple struggled to overcome challenges and reunite their family. Other than Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Nakuul was also part of other shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, I Don't Watch TV and more. Mehta was also part of movies like Indian Beauty, Haal-e-Dil, Sunny Side Up, Zindagi In Short, and many more.

Nakuul Mehta made his mark not just on TV shows but also in films. The actor has widespread popularity not only offline but online as well. Nakuul Mehta's many fans follow him on social media handles like Instagram, Twitter, and more. His Instagram is filled with photoshoot pictures, travel and fitness diaries, and more. The actor's posts are not only liked by fans but many have even left a series of comments on them. The actor amidst quarantine has also posted cooking videos on Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.