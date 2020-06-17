Is Helo A Chinese App? Find Out All The Details About One Of The Most Downloaded Apps

The number of people using the internet in India is increasing daily. The country has become the world's fastest-growing mobile app market in the past few years. As per reports, many Chinese apps are ruling the Indian app market. In light of the recent boycott China products row, many users have been wondering if the apps on their phones are Chinese. One of the popular apps is Helo that has more than 50 million Indian users. Take a look at whether the app is Chinese.

Is Helo a Chinese app?

Yes, Helo is a social networking app launched by China’s Bytedance in June 2018. The application is a Chinese version of India's Sharechat that covers topics like showbiz, entertainment, politics, parenting and farming. As per reports, Helo app has copied the idea of Sharechat. However, the algorithms of both apps are different. Helo has multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani and Haryanavi that allows users all over India to connect with friends and family in their native languages with ease.

Helo App founder

The founder of Helo is Zhang Yiming, who is also the owner of Bytedance which is a $100 billion company. The Chinese internet entrepreneur also owns TikTok. Both the apps have been downloaded by millions of users from India and reportedly over 39% of TikTok's global users are from India. As per reports, the users are of mostly between the ages of 16 and 24.

Details about Helo App

Helo has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and it has a rating of 4.1 out of 5. The Helo app is a dedicated stage that empowers a person to share their thoughts or ideas as a content creator. It features trending videos and posts where people get their daily dose of entertainment. It is said that Helo's algorithm is designed in a way that focuses on people's preferable choice of content. Founder of Geek2Startup, Tony Li said in an interview that ByteDance’s algorithms have reached a level of sophistication where a user will find at least 10% of recommended posts as relevant.

