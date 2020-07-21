Nakuul Mehta Asks Kangana Ranaut: 'How Do We Categorise Artists As A/B/C Grade?'

Television actor Nakuul Mehta reacted to Kangana Ranaut's comment on Taapsee Pannu with a series of tweets on Sunday. Recently, he shared his views on the trending nepotism debate on social media indirectly. The actor did not agree to Kangana Ranaut’s statements, who called out the big names in Bollywood post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Check out Nakuul Mehta’s tweets and read on to know more details about the whole story:

Nakuul Mehta questions Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Nakuul Mehta shared his opinions about the ongoing debate on nepotism after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He indirectly questioned Kangana Ranaut and took a dig at her statements. The television actor shared a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle on July 19, Sunday.

In his first tweet, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “'The talent of making everything about oneself' can be a legit category at every Bollywood award”. It garnered more than 1300 likes and 150 comments and retweets. The actor proceeded on to question, “Is making someone’s passing away your hashtag considered normal in 2020?”

In the third tweet from his thread, the actor further asked, “Can one legitimately enjoy someone's artistic work whilst being in disagreement with their larger moral ground?”. He also took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut, who reportedly deemed Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as ‘B-Grade actresses’. Nakuul Mehta concluded by indirectly penning, “How do we categorise artists as A / B / C grade? Basis their monetary worth or largesse of imagination/depth of work/ sincerity to craft?” The actor also responded to the fan comments on the micro-blogging site. Check out his tweets:

'The talent of making everything about oneself' can be a legit category at every Bollywood award. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020

Is making someone's passing away your hashtag considered normal in 2020? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020

Can one legitimately enjoy someone's artistic work whilst being in disagreement with their larger moral ground? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020

How do we categorise artists as A / B / C grade? Basis their monetary worth or largesse of imagination/depth of work/ sincerity to craft? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 19, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's interview

Kangana Ranaut recently spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. In the interview, the actor reportedly labelled her fellow Bollywood stars as ‘needy outsiders’. She also called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’.

