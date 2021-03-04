Nakuul Mehta's Wife Recalls Leaving Son For First Time; Says 'felt Whole Lot Of Emotions'

Popular actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh, on Wednesday, took to her social media handle and wrote her experience of leaving her a-month-old son Sufi home during her visit to a dentist. Interestingly, in her brief caption, Jankee revealed that the picture was captured minutes after her reunion with Sufi by her husband Nakuul. In the photo, Jankee can be seen giving a hug to Sufi while wrapping him up in her arm.

In the opening part of her lengthy caption, Parekh wrote, "1st of March was the first time I left Sufi home alone whist I went to the dentist for just literally 40 mins". She further added, "I was prepping for it all day, timing everything in a way that I manage to feed him well and also manage to reach the doctors in time . But ofcourse nothing ever goes as planned when you really want it to" (sic).

Jankee Parekh's first experience of leaving son Sufi:

In her brief caption, Jankee further revealed that her cellphone rang "just" five minutes before she was about to finish at the dentist. And, she was informed that Sufi was awake and crying. Jankee said that untill she reached home and picked up him in her arms, she "felt a whole lot of emotions". "I felt guilty about scheduling an appointment with the dentist, felt responsible about him crying so much and the fact that I couldn't do much remotely. He wanted more milk and I just wasn’t physically there", read an excerpt of her post.

Before concluding her caption and extending wishes to his son's one-month birthday, Parekh stated, "As a mother you always want to do your best, but then sometimes we fall short, but we never stop trying". On the other hand, in the story session of her Instagram handle, Jankee shared the glimpse of hampers and gifts Sufi received on his one-month birthday celebration. Meanwhile, the Ishqbaaz actor also shared the post on the story session of his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy one month to the best co-parent in this whole wide world".

On the 3rd of February 2021, Nakuul and Jankee were blessed with Sufi. While announcing the arrival of his newborn, Nakuul had shared a photo, in which the newborn's little fingers can be seen holding Jankee's finger while Nakuul's hand can be seen adoring his baby's little hand. "This is Us", the actor had written.

