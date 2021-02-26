Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee Parekh Opens Up About "emotional Meltdowns" As A New Mother

Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh has given a glimpse of her life as a new mother. In her recent Instagram post, Jankee detailed her emotional meltdowns as she and her husband Nakuul Mehta welcomed their firstborn, Sufi. Moreover, Jankee talked about how the past 20 days have been since Sufi’s birth.

'We’ve had some great days and some very tough ones'

TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh were blessed with a baby boy on February 6, 2021. Now, Nakuul’s wife Jankee has opened up about her past 20 days after she gave birth to their son, Sufi. In her latest Instagram post, Jankee wrote, “The last 20 days of my life have been beyond anything I had imagined. Sufi came into this world and changed our lives forever. But living with this new human has been a ride and a half. We’ve had some great days and some very tough ones.”

Also read | Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Name Their Son 'Sufi', Actor Shares Meaning

Jankee Parekh further wrote that she suffered from some “major emotional meltdowns” and the couple even ended up giving panicked phone calls to their paediatrician in the middle of the night. She added, “But all this just seems to disappear when Sufi flashes a smile to me after I eat up his face with all my kisses”. Nakuul Mehta’s wife further revealed a funny piece: “Well, only recently I learnt that babies smile when they pass gas. And all this while I thought it was me. (I choose to ignore that bit of information for now)".

Along with detailing her life as a new mother, Jankee also shared pictures of her son, Sufi sleeping peacefully in his crib while she sits on the floor like a “very exhausted but happy Mumma”. Take a look at Jankee Parekh's Instagram post here:

Also read | Nakuul Mehta Shares Meryl Streep's Video, Takes Dig At Kangana Ranaut In Comments

Jankee Parekh's Instagram post received immense love from her fans, friends, and family. Actor Sharleen Sethi commented, “Awwwwwwiiieeee”. While singer Neeti Mohan commented, “Biggest hug. Trust the Sufi is smiling for his mommy”. A fan commented, “The caption is so adorable”. Take a look at all of these comments on Jankee Parekh's Instagram post here.

Also read | Nakuul Mehta And Wife Welcome Baby Boy: 'Grateful And Sleepy In Equal Measure'

Also read | Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee's Adorable Maternity Shoot Leaves Fans In Awe, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.