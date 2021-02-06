Nakuul Mehta And Wife Welcome Baby Boy: 'Grateful And Sleepy In Equal Measure'

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are proud parents to a baby boy. On Friday, Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram to share an adorable image of him and his wife holding their baby's hand. He also added a beautiful caption sharing news of his baby. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "February 3, 2021...This is ð“¤ð“¼ â¤ï¸. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure".

As soon as Nakuul posted the pictures, congratulatory wishes poured in for the duo. Kritika Kamra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Neha Shrivastav, Aditi Singh Sharma, Saiyami Kher, Hina Khan, and several other celebrities took to the comment section to send wishes for the new parents. Nakuul Mehta's wife also shared the same picture on her social media handle. Fans in a huge number blessed Nakuul Mehta's baby with their wishes. Take a look at the post.

Jankee Parekh maternity photoshoot

In the pictures shared by Jankee, she is seen wearing a purple pleated skirt and a velvet blouse. While Nakuul was wearing a printed shirt and a white pair of trousers. He was leaning on Jankee's shoulders and smiling broadly for the camera. She captioned the picture with a simple 'this is us' message.

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with comments as they have loved the pictures. One user has even called them 'cute' and another has expressed their admiration for the couple by commenting 'adorable'. One user has also called the couple 'evergreen'. Take a look at the post.

Jankee Parikh's pregnancy

On November 7 last year, Jankee Parikh and Nakuul Mehta shared pictures from their first maternity shoot and gave their fans the good news that they are expecting their first child. Dressed in blue colour coordinated ensembles, the couple gave some quirky expressions for the camera. In the caption of the post, Jankee wrote that their quarantine was not boring at all and also that they are going to have a souvenir of the lockdown for life. She also expressed excitement and wrote that their greatest adventure has begun. She also added the hashtags #wearexpanding #soontobeparents to the post.

