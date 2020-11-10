'Namak Ishq Ka' Cast: See Who Plays Which Character In Upcoming Colors TV Show

Colors TV recently dropped the video of their upcoming show Namak Ishq Ka. Namak Ishq ka will revolve around a dancer named Chamcham who wishes to get married soon but nobody from the society would accept her as their daughter-in-law. Here's everything you need to know about Namak Ishq Ka serial's cast:

Namak Ishq Ka cast and characters

Shruti Sharma as Chamcham

The cast of Namak Ishq Ka stars Shruti Sharma in the lead role of Chamcham. In the teaser, she is shown flaunting her dancing skills and will portray the role of a dancer. The plot will revolve around her as she is on a hunt for a partner to love her and a house to accept her. However, society would not accept her as someone's daughter in law as she is looked upon as someone who has lost her respect. Shruti Sharma is popularly known for her role as Dhanak Parekh in the show Gathbandhan. She will make her Bollywood debut with Pagglait as Nazia which is scheduled to release soon.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas

The Namak Ishq Ka serial's cast also features Antara Biswas aka Monalisa. Monalisa will be seen playing a negative role in the show but the name hasn't been revealed yet. Monalisa is popular because of her Bhojpuri films like Sarkar Raj, Pocket Gangsters and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. She was also seen in many Bollywood movies in item numbers. She was last seen in the television series Nazar 2 where she played the role of Madhulika Chaudhary who was also an antagonist in the show.

Aditya Ojha

Naman Ishq Ka cast will feature Aditya Ojha as a male antagonist. Aditya is known for his blockbuster Bhojpuri films such as Sugna 2, Border, Chana Jor Garam and more. He made his debut in Bhojpuri films with Sugna in 2011. He will also be seen in the upcoming Bhojpuri film Shriman Shrimati opposite actor Rani Chatterjee.

Vishal Aditya Singh

The cast of Namak Ishq Ka also includes television actor Vishal Aditya Singh. Vishal is popularly known for his role of Tevar Singh in the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala for which he also received a few award nominations. Vishal was also seen in popular television shows like Chandrakanta, Box Cricket League, Sasural Simar Ka, Begusarai and Time Machine.

