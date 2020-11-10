Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List

The Tekken franchise has been the face of the fighter game genre consistently for decades now. Tekken 7, which was released for arcades and also for multiple home consoles, is now the best competitive fighting game in the gaming industry even today. Continue reading to know all about the Tekken 7 tier list and Tekken 7 update.

Also read | How Many GB Is Red Dead Redemption 2? Here's All You Need To Know

Tekken 7 Season 3 Tier List

Also read | Modern Warfare Patch Notes For 1.29: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Tekken 7 Season 4 download is available for the following platforms:

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

Arcade game

Tekken 7 Character Tier List

S-Tier

Top Tier Tekken 7 fighters.

Leroy

Akuma

Steve

A-Tier

Very Good Fighters

Geese Howard

Jin

Devil Jin

Paul

Ganryu

Lee

Raven

Dragunov

King

Zafina

Shaheen

B-Tier

Great Fighters.

Law

Lee

Bryan

Nina

Jack 7

Heihachi

Claudio

Hwoarang

Julia

Alisa

C-Tier

Average tier fighters.

Kazuya

Josie

Feng

Bob

Lili

Leo

Anna

Miguel

D-Tier

Below average tier fighters.

Lucky Chloe

Negan

Asuka

Katarina

Panda

Kuma

E-Tier

These are well below average tier characters.

Marduk

Lars

Noctis

Yoshimitsu

Xiaoyu

Armored King

F-Tier

F-Tier has characters that are worst for competitive matches.

Eliza

Gigas

Lei

Eddy

The fighters’ rankings don’t matter as much as the skill and familiarity of the players using them. Tekken is a well-balanced and technical fighting game that you can make any character shine with enough practice. Having good knowledge of the below-mentioned concepts and terms can help one become a better player.

Frames – A unit of time used to measure how fast certain moves are executed by the fighter. There are a few cases in tournaments where the winner wins a match because they used a move with fewer frames (the move will connect faster).

Juggle – A term often used in the fighting game community. It is the action of hitting your opponent while they are suspended in midair (making blocks impossible).

Launch – Refers to the act of striking your opponent so they get up in the air in preparation for a juggle.

Punish – Taking advantage of an opponent’s mistakes (usually a missed strike, grab, or poor positioning). The best players can instantly capitalize on the other player’s missteps.

Poke – Poking is like jabbing in boxing. It’s used as a quick, low-damage move that can gauge the opponent’s position, disrupt a combo, or set up a combo of your own.

Pushback – The distance a fighter moves back after a successful block. If you’re on the offensive, using moves that have great pushback can prevent the opponent from punishing you.

Tech – “Teching” is a popular skill in fighting games wherein you cancel some frames by hitting punch or kick at the right time. The best example of this is teching before hitting the ground to get up faster, avoiding the enemy continuation.

Wall splat/walling – Refers to a situation wherein a fighter is pinned to the edge of the arena, therefore making them more vulnerable to chain combos and juggles.

Also read | Best Android Games For 2020: Here Are 15 Best Offline Or Online Games For Android

Also read | Genshin Impact Delusion: Know All About This Powerful Treasure Of Teyvat