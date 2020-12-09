Nia Sharma And Arjun Bijlani Take On The Dance Floor In A New Instagram Update

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani have worked together on multiple occasions in serials like Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjaavan. The two have always shared a great camaraderie and have remained friends off-camera. While both of them are active on their social media accounts, it is seldom that their fans and followers can see them be themselves. Recently, the two actors had attended the birthday party of Shagun Ajmani, who is another popular television actor. Have a look at their wild sides as they enjoy and shake a leg at Shagun’s birthday party.

The wild sides of Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani

Nia Sharma’s Instagram is filled with glamorous photos and videos of the actor and she keeps her fans regularly updated about herself and her personal life. Fans know her to have a good acquaintance with co-star Arjun Bijlani, but the party that the two attended along with many other guests will show fans their wild side as well. Nia was consistently recording the fun moments of the party which featured Arjun on multiple occasions.

Images courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma Posts Ethereal Photos In White Bathrobe; Fans Miss Hotels & Vacations

The actors were seen dancing and having a great time. One of the videos in Nia Sharma’s Instagram stories shows her along with Arjun as they talk about the party when suddenly the birthday girl, Shagun, comes up from behind and joins their video. Arjun even took a comic dig at her by saying how she wants to be in every video that is being made. Nia Sharma was further seen laughing, having fun and dancing with the other guests at the party.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma Stuns In New Picture From Goa, Calls It Her 'Good Times'

Nia Sharma has worked in a number of television shows and has even taken part in reality TV shows. Pavitra Rishta, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin season 3,4 and 5 and many more are the television shows that she has appeared in. She has also starred in the web series named Twisted and the sequel of the series as well. On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani has worked in Dill Mill Gayye, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and more shows in his career.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma Shares A Rib-ticking 'life Hack' With Fans On How To Save Time; Check Out

ALSO READ: 'Flawsome' Nia Sharma Raises A Toast To An 'awesome' Beach Body, See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.