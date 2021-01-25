Namish Taneja Enjoys Playing 'boy Next Door' Characters In Movies And TV Shows

Actors love experimenting with their characters and are seen in different avatars in many of their movies and TV shows. Over the years, there are several actors who portrayed characters common people could connect to, gaining attention and immense love from their fans. TV actor Namish Taneja is seen in Dangal TV’s Aye Mere Humsafar, as Ved. His character is simple and can be related to the character of a ‘boy living next door’. The actor recently opened up about his character and shared his thoughts of playing a role like this.

Namish Taneja opens about his character in 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

Sharing his thoughts on his character on Aye Mere Humsafar, Namish Taneja said that he loves to play characters that are mostly like the 'boy next door' or romantic by nature. He added that he does not lean much towards rich boy characters and loves to play anything natural, or something he could relate to. His role as Ved on the show is something he could relate to and also connect to. He always wanted to play such a character and he loves the challenges thrown his way, that come with the role.

'Aye Mere Humsafar' plot

He also appreciates his fans who have been loving his character a lot more than they used to before. Namish Taneja's character of Ved Kothari is about someone who is trying to figure out what he wants from life and one who takes each day as it comes without giving it much thought. His life takes a drastic turn when he gets married to an ambitious girl Vidhi, who aces in academics. He falls in love with her and it is then that he realises what he really wants from his life.

'Aye Mere Humsafar' cast

Tina Ann Philip portrays the character of Vidhi Kothari in the show. She’s seen as Surajmukhi’s daughter who aspires to be a civil servant. Neelu Vaghela is seen as Ved’s mother on the show. Heena Parmar essays the role of Vidhi’s sister on the show while actor Vaishnavi Mahant is seen as Vidhi’s mother in the show Aye Mere Humsafar.

