Actor Namish Taneja's Family Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes In To Self-isolation

Many television actors are testing positive for Coronavirus after the shoots were allowed to resume by the Maharashtra government. Recently, Namish Taneja revealed that his family has tested positive for the virus. However, the actor seems to have escaped his family's fate. Here's what this is about.

Namish Taneja's family tests positive for Coronavirus

On Namish Taneja's Instagram, the actor revealed that his family has tested positive for Coronavirus. He said, "I trust that you all are in the pink of health" followed by the news of his family testing positive. He also asked his fans to take care of themselves. Take a look at the post here:

It started when Namish Taneja's father was feeling sick on September 10. The doctor asked his father to test for the virus and the results came positive. The whole family, Namish himself, his mother, sister and cousin brother also took the test. Everyone except the actor tested positive.

Since Namish Taneja's COVID test came negative, he has chosen to quarantine himself alone at his cousin's apartment. He also revealed that he has not gone for the shoot after September 9. Taneja also added that he will follow all the rules and protocols of the government for the disease. For now, he is only hoping that his family recovers soon.

Namish Taneja is currently playing Ved in Aye Mere Humsafar. He had recently burned his hands during a kitchen scene on the show. The scene was supposed to be only a make-belief but the emotions and reactions that came out were in fact natural. The doctor on set had tended to his wounds and gave him first aid.

In Aye Mere Humsafar Namish Taneja's Ved is a carefree young man who has little sense of responsibility. However, he still lives a luxurious life credit to his successful businessman father. His love interest in the show is a girl who is overly ambitious and their lives get entangled after a chance encounter.

Before Aye Mere Humsafar, Namish Taneja was seen in the serial Vidya. He played the role of an IAS officer in the serial. However, it ended abruptly during the lockdown.

