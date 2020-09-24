Namish Taneja Back On ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’ Set After Isolation; Thanks Fans For Good Wishes

Actor Namish Taneja had earlier announced that his family had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While he has tested negative, the 'Aye Mere Humsafar' star took precautions by isolating himself at home for a week. Moreover, he stayed in another flat for some time. Talking about the same, Namish Taneja revealed how stressful the time was. Here is what he said:

Namish Taneja back on the sets of 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

Namish Taneja thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers for his quick recovery. The actor said, “It was a very stressful time since my family tested positive for COVID-19. We took immediate precautions and followed all the correct procedures. In all this chaos, one thing I am grateful for is all the good wishes and prayers which I received from my fans. I am sure my family is well on the road to recovery because of this positivity which I have received. I wholeheartedly thank all my fans for standing by me during these trying times.”

Additionally, the actor revealed that he resumed shooting after his isolation period got over. Namish Taneja explained how happy he was to be on the sets of Aye Mere Humsafar on Dangal TV. He detailed the twists and turns in the show to keep his fans entertained. The actor added, “I am sure my fans will enjoy this show as much as I enjoy portraying the character of Ved”.

A week ago, Namish Taneja had shared a post through his official Instagram handle informing how his family had contracted coronavirus. He wrote, "Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) have been tested positive for Corona Virus. My COVID-19 report is negative, and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones🙏. Love and light, Namish Taneja #NamishTaneja #CoronaVirus #COVID #Covid19”. Check out his post:

Also read: Actor Namish Taneja's Family Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes In To Self-isolation

Also read: Arjun Rampal Set To Feature In Next Film, 'Nail Polish'; Read Details

About 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

'Aye Mere Humsafar' will tell the story of an ambitious girl, Vidhi Sharma. Determined, she wants to become an IAS officer despite the challenges that life throws her way. Namish Taneja plays the role of Ved in the Dangal TV show.

Also read: 'Aye Mere Humsafar' Cast Tag Urfi Javed As 'designated Chef', Know Why

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Shares Her 'understated Happiness' As She Travels To Dharamshala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.