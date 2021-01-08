Heena Parmar Shoots A Fire Scene For The First Time In 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

Television actress Heena Parmar, known for her roles in shows like Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit, Jodha Akbar, Main Bhi Ardhangini, Haar Jeet, has been making headlines for her role in Aye Mere Humsafar as Payal. In one of the recent episodes, the actor had to shoot a scene with fire and was completely stunned while doing it. The fire scene revolves around Payal being aware of the reality of Komal Kali and how she is blackmailing her sister. Komal Kali pretends to be a ghost to get out of this situation and attempts to frighten Payal and set her dupatta on fire. Sharing her experience of the scene, Heena Parmar goes on to reveal details about the same.

According to Heena Parmar’s spokesperson, the actor said, "VFX was being used for all the scenes till date that required fire. When I heard the script, I assumed that this scene too would be done with visual effects, and I was at ease. However, when the scene was going to be shot, only then did I realised that my dupatta would really be set on fire”.

She added, “In the first attempt, the fire did not light up. When the director saw how calm I was, he cautioned me and asked me to be extremely careful since the fire will reach me in a few seconds without me realising to which I became very apprehensive. It happened the same way the director said and it was scary as anything could have happened. But I was glad we got the shot perfectly well and nothing wrong happened." The scene was reportedly shot under necessary fire precautions and everything went smoothly. The fire sequence was done for the first time by the actor.

About the show

Aye Mere Humsafar is a television drama series that airs on Dangal TV. The show is being produced under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions and also stars Tina Ann Philip and Namish Taneja in lead roles. The show premiered on August 31, 2020 and since then has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its interesting storyline and acting skills.

