Namish Taneja Suffers Electric Shock On The Sets Of TV Show Vidya

Namish Taneja, who plays the lead in Colors TV show Vidya was recently rushed to the hospital after receiving an electric shock on the sets the show. According to reports, Namish was shooting a hospital scene where his character Vivek had to receive an electric shock. However, things did not go as planned and the scene turned into a reality and he got a severe electric shock. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and examined by the doctors. According to a television news portal, when they reached out to Namish to understand how the incident took place and to know about his health, the actor was unable to respond. Namish’s fans have expressed their love on their social media handle by wishing him good health and speedy recovery.

Pray for Nami..

He got electrocuted while shooting and is in ICU..

PLEASE GET WELL SOON 😢😢😢😢#NamishTaneja — Soundari 💞(Surgeon Squad - Ladkwale 🤵) (@soundariyuvaraj) November 24, 2019

Wishing you a speed Recovery @namishtaneja ! All our prayers are with you. Get well soon. 🙏🤲😊♥️ #NamishTaneja — SAMII 💫 (@girlivenfantasy) November 24, 2019

Have a speedy recovery @namishtaneja I hope ur OK plz let us know ur OK plz take care #NamishTaneja — Mounika (@Mounika04687730) November 24, 2019

The 25-year-old actor began his journey in the television industry with Ekk Nayi Pehchaan in the year 2014. He is also known for his character, Lakshya Maheshwari in Swaragini and Samar Surana in Mein Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo. Currently, Namish Taneja essays the role of Vivek Vardhan Singh in the television series Vidya opposite Meera Deosthale.

His recent television show

About his latest show Vidya, the television series began in September this year. According to reports, the series is not doing quite well on the TRP charts. The show revolves around a grand celebration organized by Nanku Singh (Vaquar Sheikh) for his sister Ranjana’s (Anamika Kadam) birthday. Amidst these birthday celebrations, Vivek joins hands with Vidya (Meera Deosthale) to bring out Naku's truth and gather some proof against him for the negative influence he has on their school. Thus, here to enter the party, Vivek disguises himself and takes on different get-ups of a Sardaarji, Anna & a villager.

