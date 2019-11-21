World Television Day: Evolution From 'idiot Box' To Smart TV

According to the United Nations, television still continues to be the single largest source of video consumption despite the advent of laptops and smartphones. Therefore World Television Day stands as a reminder of the power of visual media and how it helps in shaping public opinion and influencing world politics.

Television brought world closer

According to a study, the number of households which watch television was 1.63 million in 2017 and that number will only rise in the future to an astounding 1.74 billion by 2023. World Television Day was first celebrated on November 21 in 1996 and the United Nations General Assembly decided on this day to observe and acknowledge the role of broadcast media. The day is also a good time to reflect on the interaction between old and new forms of media and broadcast and use it to create greater awareness about the important issues facing our communities.

Television has experienced exceptional growth from large and cumbersome tv sets to more sophisticated and smart and sleek TVs. Even television signals have undergone a transformation from analogue to digital.

Global means of communication

Television became a global means of communication, receiving information and entertainment after the second World War as radio was phased out. Television brought the world closer. The moon landing was one of the most iconic moments in human history watched on the television in 1969. 650 million viewers watched the moon landing of the Appollo mission. The first prototype of the television was created in 1920 by John Baird.

The 1950s are known as the golden age of television. By that time only few people and the elites had television sets. Thus to cater to their niche and refined audiences, television shows of this era were the same ways. They started playing broadway plays in the broadcast stations. As television began to expand into more household it became a tool for politics. Just as how social media is credited in a big way for the wins of Donald Trump in the 2016 elections against Hilary Clinton, television, in the same way, played a big part in the win of John F Kennedy. So much so that he was known as America's first TV President.

Just as a television show and their audiences have evolved, so has the television sets. From the earliest Cathode Ray TV sets to LCD's to Plasma TV'S to LED TV's and to finally Smart TV's today.

