Natasa Stankovic Stuns In Animal-print Bikini, Misses Relaxing By Pool

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic recently took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback picture of herself in a bikini, as she misses going out in the water. In the picture posted, she can be seen chilling on a pool float while she poses for the camera. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her followers as they appreciate her beauty and style.

Natasa Stankovic stuns in a bikini

Natasa Stankovic recently uploaded a gorgeous throwback picture of herself in a stylish bikini clicked at a time when travel restrictions were non-existent. In the picture posted, the much-loved model can be seen enjoying some pool time on a sunny day. She dons an animal print bikini which has been made in shades of brown, black and grey. The bikini also has a few frills attached to the top, which makes the outfit look more stylish. There is also a thin knot-style neckline on the bikini top, which holds the piece together. Natasa Stankovic has also added a silver watch and a pair of black shades in accessories, which go well with the outfit.

Natasa Stankovic is seen relaxing on an inflated blue float while the picture is being clicked. She can be seen fidgeting with her shades while she poses for the camera. In the caption for the post, Natasa Stankovic has mentioned that she has been majorly missing going out on vacation. She has also indicated through a bunch of emoticons that she wants to hit the pool again. Have a look at the post on Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Natasa Stankovic has been receiving a lot of compliments for her stylish attire. A few of her fans have also been speaking about how they also miss going out on vacation. Have a look at a few comments on her post here.

Natasa Stankovic has lately been keeping her fans updated through various pictures and videos on social media. She has been putting up a number of posts with her son Agastya and hubby, Hardik Pandya. In the previous post, she was seen supporting the IPL team Mumbai Indians through a bunch of adorable mother-son pictures. Have a look at the post on Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram here.

