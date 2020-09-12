Natasa Stankovic Shares An Adorable Post As She Misses Husband Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic recently made a post on social media in which she hinted that she has been missing her husband Hardik Pandya. The actor shared an adorable picture of them together and thus fans adored the chemistry between the couple. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have recently become parents of a newborn and a number of their fans were delighted for them. The couple has since then provided fans with several pictures of themselves looking after their child. Check out Natasa's Instagram post:

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Has THIS Special Request For RCB Captain Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2020

Natasa Stankovic misses husband Hardik Pandya

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Hits Big In The Nets, Ranveer Singh & Natasa Stankovic Have Same Reaction

Currently, Hardik Pandya has departed to UAE to prepare for the upcoming season of IPL. Thus Natasa Stankovic has already begun missing him and she hence shared the post to social media. The two can be seen relaxing in the pool while Hardik Pandya clicks a selfie as the two strike a pose. Stankovic, in the caption of the picture, mentioned that the picture is a throwback moment and that she is missing him. She sent him his love through the post and fans found it really adorable.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Already Homesick After Adorably Expressing Love For Natasa And Son Agastya

Fans were especially delighted when the news of the two having a baby was announced by Hardik Pandya on his Twitter account. The baby boy was born on July 30 and fans simply adored the moment. A while later, a picture of Hardik holding the newborn was surfaced on the internet after which fans sent out several congratulatory messages for the couple for becoming parents.

Natasa Stankovic also uploaded another picture in which she can be seen holding a bouquet of roses while Hardik in the background cradles the baby boy. Fans have been adoring the couple ever since they announced their engagement through social media. The couple are widely popular among fans and they are often quick to react to their adorable posts on social media.

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic Reveals Son's Name As He Completes One Month; Hardik Pandya Drops Comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.