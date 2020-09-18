Hardik Pandya Flaunts Abs In Instagram Post, Suniel Shetty Calls Him 'inspirational'

Many fans have pointed out Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s improved physique ahead of the IPL 2020. After the cricketer returned to training, Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians on their social media accounts posted a series of pictures in which the cricketer was seen practising, with fans in awe of the cricketer’s abs. The cricketer, ahead of the IPL schedule, has once again taken to social media to flaunt his abs, which has left even Bollywood star Suniel Shetty impressed.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Share A Sneak Peek Of Bumrah Going Head-to-head Against Lynn

Hardik Pandya posts workout picture ahead of MI vs CSK match

Taking to social media, Hardik Pandya posted two pictures of himself, in which he is seen training ahead of the MI vs CSK IPL 2020 match. In the two pictures, Hardik Pandya is seen training hard in the gym, with his toned body and abs visible for everyone to see. Captioning the picture, Hardik Pandya looked completed focused as he wrote that he’s ‘At it’ along with a fingers crossed emoji.

Also Read: Watch IPL 2020 For Free: How To Get A Free Hotstar Subscription For IPL?

Suniel Shetty and others react to Hardik Pandya’s post

After Hardik Pandya posted the picture on Instagram, one of the first people to react to it was Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. Suniel Shetty praised the cricketer, as he said that Hardik Pandya’s physique was truly inspirational, especially considering the all-rounder underwent a back surgery a few months back. Notably, Hardik Pandya is making a comeback after undergoing spinal surgery after the 2019 World Cup. Hardik Pandya’s teammate Mayank Agrawal also commented on the picture, calling it ‘lit’ along with posting several fire emojis.

tujhe captain banaya hai acche se kheliyo pahle match mein 39 rupee ka sawal hai — Anubhav (@anubhav_boss) September 17, 2020

Looking so solid Hardy

Can't wait the flourish of 6s smash it pic.twitter.com/6ShsbSK3NY — Ayaan Bhardwaj (@AyanRaj11291605) September 17, 2020

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic Shares An Adorable Post As She Misses Husband Hardik Pandya

Many fans also praised the cricketer on Twitter, with fans pointing out that the cricketer looks fitter than ever before. People also referred to the MI vs CSK tournament opener, as they claimed that they can’t wait for Hardik Pandya to hit sixes during the encounter. A certain section of fantasy sports fans hilariously asked Hardik Pandya to focus on the MI vs CSK game, as they told the all-rounder that he was their captain for the match.

Hardik Pandya will be looking to play a crucial role as Mumbai Indians begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at 7:30 PM. Rohit Sharma’s men will be looking to become only the second team after CSK to successfully defend their crown. Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 by just one run against CSK, after finishing at the top of the IPL points table.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters NOT To Have Mayanti Langer As One Of Its Lead Anchors This Season

Image Credits: Hardik Pandya Twitter