Nia Sharma Resumes Shooting For 'Naagin 4' Post Quarantine; Shares Pictures

Nia Sharma has finally resumed shooting for her show Naagin 4. The actor recently posted pictures from her vanity on the sets of Naagin 4. She was seen striking a pose standing in her Naagin 4 vanity.

The actor is spotted carrying an all-white look with white crop t-shirt, shorts and moccasins. Nia Sharma captioned the picture, “Cut to- 3 months later... back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4🐍 💯 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)” Fans in huge numbers praised Nia Sharma and also sent their best wishes as she resumed shooting. Nia Sharma’s comment section of the post was also filled with messages of her fans asking her to stay safe. Take a look at the post.

Ekta Kapoor dropped the trailer of Naagin

In the recent past, Ekta Kapoor released the trailer for her much-awaited series Naagin. The show was considered to be one of the most loved shows on Indian television and the viewership saw a huge spike when the show aired in previous seasons, according to a news portal. The teaser dropped by Ekta Kapoor and her team has created much anticipation among the audience.

The post shared by Ekta Kapoor had the caption that said some big secret is going to be revealed through the upcoming series. She also mentioned that the wait for the much-awaited Naagin season is now finally over. As the video opens, a ruined building can be seen and a lady is spotted moving towards an old temple. Soon, viewers are introduced to Rashami Desai who will be playing a pivotal role in this season. Along with her, a few other actors are also spotted and towards the end viewers catch a glimpse of Nia Sharma as well. However, an unknown figure walks through the ruins in the video and does not reveal its face. Viewers were confused as to who could that mysterious person be.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram updating her fans that the show Naagin 4 will be going off-air post-lockdown and a new season of the show will be aired soon. However, a proper ending would be given to the storyline. She also called the script of Naagin 4 weak and promised that Naagin 5 will be much better. Ekta Kapoor also apologised to the Naagin 4 cast including Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai. Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai also showed their support to Ekta Kapoor's decision through their social media posts.

