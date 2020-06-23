Nia Sharma-Krystle D'Souza & Other Female Leads On TV That Give Sister Goals

Hindi TV shows have evolved over the years and showcased a variety of content every year. The TV industry has focused on presenting new concepts while keeping families and romantic bonds as the primary focus. When it comes to families and bonds, one bond that remains unbreakable and is ever inspiring happens to be that of the sister. Listed below are Nia Sharma-Krystle D'sSouza, & other female leads of TV that have given sister goals.

Nia Sharma-Krystle D'Souza & other female leads that are Indian TV's sister goals

Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza

Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza's pair in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai was memorable for fans. The show became a huge hit back in 2011. The popular show revolved around the lives of two sisters, Jeevika and Maanvi, and their day to day lives.

The show showcases the challenges the two sisters face and how they ace every hurdle while keeping their love for each other intact. Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza's pair was not only loved by fans but they also received awards for their distinct roles. The show with an IMDb rating of 5.9 starred Krystle D'Souza, Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon in lead roles.

Ashnoor Kaur and Saisha Bajaj

The sister bond of Ashnoor Kaur and Saisha Bajaj is famous from the show Patiala Babes. The show's plot was about the life of Mini who falls in love with Neil. However, after learning about his shocking past, she has second thoughts and cannot help comparing him with her father. Mini's father earlier had betrayed her mother to marry another woman. The show made much news back in 2018 and had captured the hearts of many fans with their storyline. The show has an IMDb rating of 7.4

Sanaya Irani and Rati Pandey

The popular sister pair of Sanaya Irani and Rati Pandey was extremely famous from the show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. The two sisters Gunjan and Nupur won several hearts with their quirky roles and dialogues. The series revolved around the lives of Gunjan, Nupur, Samrat, and Mayank and how they meet in college and later fall in love.

The show won many hearts back in 2008 and has an IMDb rating of 7.6. The music and the costumes of every character too charmed the masses who remember the sitcom even today.

Sukirti Kandpal and Shilpa Raizada

The popular pair of Sukirti Kandpal and Shilpa Raizada is from the TV show, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. The show focused on the lives of five rebellious sisters who are famous for their antics much to their father's distress. However, they face their struggles together and stand united against all problems. The show was very popular back in 2015 and has an IMDb rating of 8.

