'Nazar' Written Update February 3: Will Ansh And Family Bring Mohana Back To Home?

One of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television, Nazar, stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. The basic storyline of the show revolves around an evil Daayan (witch), who is cursed by the gods and exiled into the human world.

In the previous episode, Naman fights the Venvetals and gains his powers back. He manages to escape from the battle. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for February 3, 2020

In the latest episode of Nazar, Naman and Saanvi fought the Venvetals in the jungle alongside Piya and Ansh. Nishant asks Naman about how they defeated the leader of the Venvetals. Saanvi tells him that Naman regained his powers and killed him. Honest Naman tells Nishant that Saanvi killed him with an arrow that hit him at the right place.

A happy Piya tells Ansh that her plan worked to bring Naman and Saanvi close to each other. While on the other hand, the sparks of love are turning into flame as Saanvi gives Dufli milk and Naman asks her to sleep in the other room. As Naman and Saanvi leave the room, Dufli starts crying, Naman asks her if she wants them around and she nods her head. Piya starts hearing some strange voices and she follows the sound.

Vedeshree comes to Ansh and Piya and tells them about Mohana being captured by the mental hospital. The entire family runs to the asylum to meet Mohana. There Mohana is in confusion of what happened to her. Piya comes up with a plan saying that we can use it to make her believe that she is a human who has no powers and it was all her imagination. Everyone agrees to them and they take Mohana back home.

On the other hand, Nishant and Naman are checking the components and how it affects the powers of a Daayan. Naman takes medicine. Mohana is convinced that it was all her imagination and she is just a human. Is Mohana lying about losing powers? Will Naman lose his powers for good? We will find out in the next episode.

