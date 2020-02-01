Nazar Written Update January 31: Naman Attacks The Venvetals With His Powers

The episode begins with Saavi and Naman running, and Naman lays down. She asks Naman that if he knew about them, why did he bring her there? She then tells Naman that they are Venvetals and they have powers. Venvetal then tells the two that Saavi’s sister and Naman are in their control.

Nazar written update January 31st, 2020

Everyone else is looking for Dulfi, and that is when Nishant says she must be near the two old trees. Dulfi is on the road and Ansh and Piya come to Saavi and Naman. The four then start arguing about giving a lift to the Venvetal. Naman tells the others that they will eat them and they have devik, davansh, and two Rivawanshi. Piya then asks everyone to leave from there.

Also Read: 'Nazar' Written Update For January 30 | Will Mohana Regain Her Powers Again?

Vedashree looks for Dulfi but cannot find her near the tree. Nishant then tells her she might near the other tree where Shekhar and Chetali are. Ansh and Piya attack the Venvetals but they disappear and come on the other side. Venvetal tells the four that everything happens according to them and they all want them to join them or become a victim.

Also Read: Nazar Written Update For January 29, 2020 | Mohana Loses Her Powers

Avi and Chetaali find Dulfi on the road and see that a truck comes towards her. They run to save her but she jumps on the truck. The leader of Venvetal then forces the four to become a part of them, to which Naman asks what if they not become like them.

Naman tells the Venvetals that they don’t want to kill people. The Venvetals tell them that their powers won’t work here because they are stronger than them, and they can’t even run because they are faster. Naman then tells the Venvetals to give them some time to think, and Saavi agrees to this.

Also Read: 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' January 27 Written Update: Guddan And AJ Come Face To Face

The four then trick the Venvetals. Saavi gives them an idea and asks them to keep coming close to each other. When the Venvetal asks them what they have decided, the four of them read the mantra together and the Venvetal falls down. They then escape from there.

When they start running, the Venvetal attacks Saavi and grasps her hand. Naman then shoves him away and they run. The Venetal then attacks Naman and he falls down. Naman then gains his powers back and attacks the leader. They finally manage to run away from there.

Also Read: Nazar Written Update For January 27 | Will Ansh And Piya Find An End To Dark Dream?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.