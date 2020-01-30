Nazar Written Update For January 29, 2020 | Mohana Loses Her Powers

Starring Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles, Nazar is amongst the most popular serials on Star Plus. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology.

The basic storyline of the show revolves around an evil Daayan (witch), who is cursed by the gods and exiled into the human world. In the previous episode, Mohana sent everyone on the moon for eternity. Will Mohana win? Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for January 29, 2020

The Rathod family was unable to defeat Mohana but they were able to bring back Ayush to his senses. However, after not being able to beat Mohana in her game, the family chooses to board the ship to the moon. When they are about to enter, Ansh and Piya see Ayush inside.

Ayush asks them to not enter and go back to the human world. Ansh and Piya tell him that they are not going to leave them behind. Ayush tells them that the ship cannot go empty and he has to go for whatever he has done.

A worried Pari asks Ayush about his return and he says that he won't be able to come as whoever goes to the moon in the dark dream is able able to return. The strong Ayush starts the ship but drags the evil witch Mohana with him inside. Mohana tries to escape but Ayush seems to dominate her.

On the other hand in the human world, Nishant and Saanvi are debating about who is going to take the potion to enter the dark dream to save the Rathod family. At the same time, Naman enters the room and asks them to send him. As soon as Nishant and Saanvi use the potion on Naman, Ayush uses his magical powers and sends everyone back to the human world.

However, while sending them away Ayush gets distracted and Mohana jumps out of the ship. Mohana wakes up in a mental hospital where she tries to scare everyone telling them that she is a Daayan. No one believes her as she is unable to use her magic.

The serial also showcased the spark of love between Naman and Saanvi which Piya and Ansh were able to see. They are now planning to go to the jungle for a date and plan to take Naman and Saanvi too. Did Mohana lose her powers for good? Will Naman and Saanvi come together? The next episode will answer all the questions.

