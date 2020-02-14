'Nazar' February 13 Written Update: Mohana Takes Advantage Of Family

The episode of Nazar started with the family celebrating Ansh’s birthday. Ansh and Priya are seen busy feeding Adi and Pari simultaneously. They get shocked to see Mohana entering their house. Vedashree, Shekhar, Ansh and Piya are in the room while Chaitali and Avinash are with Mohana.

On Mohana entering the house, they start wondering why did she have to come all of a sudden. Ansh wonders if she has come to attack them but lets go of the thought and think there must be some other reason for her coming. Just then Chaitali starts screaming and attacking Mohana.

But to their surprise, Mohana starts dancing with the kids and asks the others to join too. Piya then asks her about the new drama she is creating to which she says that this no drama. She further goes on telling them that she is going to die soon.

They get shocked listening to this, she even says that she read the stars and it says that someone is coming to kill her and take her powers away. Mohana even says that the person who will come to kill her will take Ayaan’s powers too and she needs help to fight it.

Ayaan denies helping her so she says that she’s not the only one who is going to be attacked but Vedashree, Ansh and the kids will be attacked too. The others do not believe her and ask her to leave but Vedashree asks Ansh to let Mohana complete what she has to say.

When the family supports Mohana, Ansh reminds them of how she had cheated them previously. A smoke appears which happens to be Kora, indicating Mohana’s death. On the other hand, Naman asks Saanvi about her opinion but she asks him to leave with her as Nishant has called them for some important work.

They go to Pratimayan’s cave with weapons and meet Nishant. To their shock, they find the whole cave burning and think about someone who is trying to stop them from getting answers. Next, they go to the Uttar Jeel but find it dried out too. This worries them even more as they cannot find answers.

Nishant then calls up Piya to inform about whatever he had just witnessed. Piya then stops Mohana who tells her that they are coming for Chutki, Ansh and the kids now. Piya allows Mohana to stay in their house and tells her not to come out of the room given to her. As soon as Mohana enters the room, she reveals that she has just come to take advantage of the family members so could escape death.

Ansh all of a sudden starts getting cuts on his back this worries everyone. Piya treats Ansh but her healing powers don’t work. Vedashree panics for her family when Nishant comes and tells everyone about the challenger and asks them to stop finding clues.

