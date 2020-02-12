'Nazar' Written Update For February 11, 2020 | Mohana Vs Vishalika: Who Will Win?

One of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television, Nazar, stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology.

In the previous episode, Mohana has prepared the entire house for Ansh's wedding and Piya gets addicted to Vishalika's powers. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of 'Nazar'.

'Nazar' Written Update for February 11, 2020

Mohana asks everyone to start with the marriage ceremony. As soon as they start taking rounds around the fire, Nishant enters the hall and screams at everyone. He shouts at Ansh for getting married to someone else and forcing his daughter Piya to get married to someone else. He tells him that he is here to stop this thing from happening.

Mohana freaks out and starts talking to Ansh and asks him why is he shouting at everyone. Ansh tries to calm her down saying that Nishant was unaware about the marriages. She says that she is proud to have a son like Ansh, but feels Piya was neither a good wife nor a great daughter. This gets Nishant angry and he starts calling Mohana an Aikain which starts to disturb her mind.

Nishant thinks to himself that he has to stop Mohana from losing her power or they will lose Piya, and Vishalika will take over her body. Mohana starts to freak out more and this disturbs her completely. Ansh reassures her that everything is fine and he is her son but furious Nishant throws a bottle of holy water on Mohana but Ansh jumps in between. This makes Mohana angry and she screams in anger turning herself back to her original form of a Dayan.

The entire family tries to stop Nishant but he keeps poking and taunting Mohana so that she remembers her real self. Ansh comes from behind and tells everyone that he was acting and he knows what Nishant is doing. He tells them that he heard the voice message sent by Nishant and to save Piya, they will have to bring Mohana back.

While Mohana starts attacking Nishant, Vishalika gains control over Piya and jumps in between. The long battle of Vishalika and Mohana starts taking higher and higher levels. Mohana grabs Vishalika with her powers and starts to suck all her presence inside Piya's body.

Mohana wins against Vishalika and throws Piya's body from the balcony. Ansh jumps and grabs Piya's unconscious body. Piya's tattoo starts to glow which grows plants that hold the two and help them land smoothly. Mohana escapes the house and everyone is scared for her return.

