'Nazar' Written Update For February 12, 2020 | Stars Alignment Predict Mohana's Death?

One of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television, Nazar, stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. In the previous episode, Mohana defeats Vishalika and throws Piya from the balcony. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of 'Nazar'.

'Nazar' Written Update for February 12, 2020

Piya's powers return and while being unconscious she somehow saves herself from the balcony's fall. However, even after shaking her so much Piya is not waking up and a worried Ansh screams her name loudly filled with affection. Piya wakes up to his call and hugs him.

Ansh and Piya go inside the house where everyone is worried about them. They feel relieved looking at their safe arrival. Ansh asks about Mohana and Avi tells him that she escaped after throwing Piya down. While everyone feels happy that she left without causing any harm, Ansh is scared and assured that she will return for her revenge.

On the other hand, Mohana is looking at the stars and their alignment. She is scared and doubtful as the stars represent her fall and the presence of a being who is going to steal her powers away and kill her. She runs to find more about it.

Nishant comes to find out what can be Mohana's next plan. He finds out the Dayan Rahasya's book is destroyed and he tries to fix it. While trying to fix the book, he gets his hands burned which makes him suspicious. Nishant looks at the moon and then he realises the changes in the alignment of the stars and he calls Pandit Ji to find out more about it.

Meanwhile, Piya is worried about Ansh's sadness and she asks him about it. He reveals that he is just scared of the future and he is afraid to lose her. She assures him that they will be fine and asks him to focus on the present. Piya also reminds him to be excited and happy for his birthday tomorrow.

Everyone is preparing for Ansh's birthday enthusiastically. Naman goes to see Saanvi who is getting ready for Ansh's birthday. He reminds her about his proposal of love and demands an answer romantically. She smiles and tells him that she needs time to think. Naman tells her that she has an hour to tell him what her answer is. Listening to this, Saanvi feels happy with his behaviour.

On the other hand. Mohana goes to Paritamayan to take her help to find the person who can kill her. She denies giving any help to the Dayan. Mohana snatches a hair of Paritamayan and leaves telling her that she does not need her help. Mohana reaches to Uttar jail and uses the hair but surprisingly it fails to provide any answers.

The Rathod family is starting to celebrate Ansh's birthday. Nishant calls Pandit Ji with everyone's Kundali without letting anyone know about it. The cake cutting is about to happen and the kids demand the first piece of the cake. Will this happiness for the Rathod family last for long? Who is this person that has the powers to kill Mohana? We will know in the episode of Nazar.

